News
Tulsa Police Searching For More Witnesses Connected To Gun Deal Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - Investigators released new details about a deadly shooting near Apache and Sheridan.
Montaveon Hall was shot and killed last month. Phillip Moment Jr. is charged with murder in connection with Hall's death.
Police said they believe it was a gun deal that went wrong.
Investigators said they found the man responsible for the shooting and brought him in for questioning.
He has since been released pending further investigation.
Related Story - Tulsa Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Shooting Death
Detectives are looking for at least one more witness.