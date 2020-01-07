By late Friday evening into Saturday, a stronger upper level system will be nearing the state which may bring the threat of some wintry precipitation across the area. The exact track of the main upper level system will determine the location of any wintry impacts, and this has continued to change some from run to run over the last few days. The EURO has been the more consistent model bringing some accumulation across NE OK with the GFS mostly to our north, across southeastern Kansas. Data will continue to waffle for another few days before actual trough nears the western coastal region and has a better chance to be observed by the upper air system. These data will be used in model suite projections and will no doubt continue to change some over the next few days. Our forecast continues to keep mentions of wintry precip along with a one-day column cooled snap of temperatures Saturday before rebounding Sunday into Monday. The pattern also supports the potential for a true surge of shallow arctic air retuning across the Nation by the middle of next week, including the potential for some impacts across Oklahoma. Stay tuned.