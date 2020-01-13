Holcomb began his KOTV career in 1995 and has been on Tulsa television screens for two decades. After graduating from Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), he began his career in sports journalism working at radio and television stations across the state. He has broad experience in the Oklahoma sports industry, serving from sports director and anchor to radio color analyst for the OSU football team for 15 seasons and the OSU men’s basketball team for 13 seasons. Holcomb’s coverage on the OSU Cowboys can be heard on the Cowboy Sports Network.