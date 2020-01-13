John Holcomb Named 2019 Oklahoma Sportscaster Of The Year
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb has been named the 2019 Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
“John is very deserving of this award,” said Chuck Maulden, News On 6 Director of Content. “No one in Tulsa covers sports better than John Holcomb. He represents the values that everyone at Griffin Communications embodies - embracing the local community with the best and most relevant content in our state. Local ownership means award-worthy people and content.”
This is the fourth year that Holcomb has received this honor from the NSMA.
This award is given to sportscasters rooted in Oklahoma that have demonstrated outstanding reporting and analysis. Holcomb has previously been named Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year in 2001, 2002 and 2011.
“I’m humbled to have been given this award,” Holcomb said. “It has been a privilege serving the Tulsa community while doing what I love. I want to thank Griffin Communications for allowing and enabling me and my fellow anchors and reporters to cover the news and sports that’s most important to our communities.”
Holcomb began his KOTV career in 1995 and has been on Tulsa television screens for two decades. After graduating from Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), he began his career in sports journalism working at radio and television stations across the state. He has broad experience in the Oklahoma sports industry, serving from sports director and anchor to radio color analyst for the OSU football team for 15 seasons and the OSU men’s basketball team for 13 seasons. Holcomb’s coverage on the OSU Cowboys can be heard on the Cowboy Sports Network.
He can be seen on News On 6 every weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m., delivering stats and reports to sports fans. He also co-hosts “Oklahoma Sports Blitz,” covering Oklahoma sports, and anchors “Friday Football Blitz,” covering local Tulsa high school football teams.
When Holcomb isn’t covering sports, he can be found enjoying basketball, tennis or golf with his wife, Jeanna and daughters, Melody and Maggie.