On both sides of the clouds yesterday, we managed to hit the upper 50s and lower 60s while under the soup we stayed in the lower 50s almost all afternoon. Today will be another test. I’ll keep the morning fog and clouds through noon and then bring us with mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 50s. A few spots south and west will be able to hit the lower 60s today. We may see a small area of fog redeveloping later tonight into Wednesday morning before our next cold front nears the region Wednesday morning to midday.