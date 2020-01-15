News
Tulsa Mayor Announces Final 4 Police Chief Candidates
Wednesday, January 15th 2020, 11:19 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is inviting the public to take part in the next round of interviews for the Tulsa Chief of Police position.
The first round of public interviews took place earlier this month after current TPD Chief Chuck Jordan announced he would be retiring later this year.
The second round of interviews will be conducted as a forum on Friday night at 6:00 PM in the Ellen Ochoa Elementary School Auditorium. The candidates are Major Wendell Franklin, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen, Chief Eric Dalgleish, and Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks.
Attendees will be able to hear from the applicants and ask them any questions they would like.