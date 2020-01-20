Family Grieving Loss Of Mother After Deadly Creek County Crash
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Green Country family is torn apart over the loss of a mother and wife. Her husband of 18 years said his whole world changed after she died in a car crash right after Christmas.
Jared Harper's life forever, when he got a call from his 14-year-old daughter who was in the car with his wife, Billie.
"She told me she had a really bad wreck, and her mom was hurt really bad," said Jared Harper.
Mounds police said a man driving a pickup had been passing cars for a few miles on southbound Alternate Highway 75.
Police said Billie Harper was trying to make a left turn on to 181st.
"The vehicle was met by the other vehicle passing and hit it on the driver's side, T-Boned and knocked it 300 yards," said Mounds Police Chief Antonio Porter.
Billie died right there, her daughter had minor injuries, and so did the driver of the pickup.
"A lot of emotions. I'm really angry and really sad," Jared said.
Jared said Billie was the love of his life. They were married for 18 years and had 5 kids.
"Billie had a big heart. She helped everybody. Everybody loved her that met her," Jared said. "She had this great smile."
He said Billie was a CNA and spent her life helping others.
He said she loved dogs, cooking with her family, and doing anything with her kids.
"More people need to be like her," said Jared.
Jared has built this memorial near the crash scene. He said nothing can take away the pain, but he urges drivers to pay attention.
"I just want people to know so they'll slow down. They need to slow down driving through here, everywhere," said Jared.
Mounds police said they're waiting on blood work and they've forwarded the case to the DA's Office who will decide whether to file any charges.