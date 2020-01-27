OHP: 1 Arrested After Hitting, Causing Truck To Flip Multiple Times
TULSA, Oklahoma - One person is in custody after an overnight rollover accident on I-44 near 33rd West Avenue.
OHP said Garek Wadkins was speeding in an SUV and hit the truck on the bridge, which caused it to flip several times and end up all the way down by the TCC sign.
This happened in the same area where crews will start an $11 million project Monday morning to replace the bridges.
Troopers said the driver of the truck was in the westbound lanes when an SUV, which going westbound, hit his truck causing it to flip.
OHP said Wadkins ran from the scene but was caught a flew blocks away and arrested.
OHP said the driver of the truck did not have any injuries and was not taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The crash closed the westbound lanes while OHP investigated the scene.
"I just remember flipping multiple times and flipping into the west bound, over the wall and ending up in the ditch over here on the west bound side" Cory Pendergrass said.
Wadkins is being held in the Tulsa County jail for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.