Police: Man Accused Of Arson Arrested In Hughes County
HUGHES COUNTY, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma man is accused of starting a house fire.
Manuel Perez is in the Hughes County Jail on a second degree arson complaint.
Police said officers were called to a fire at an abandoned house on Monday.
They said a witness told investigators they saw a man running for the house.
The police chief, assistant chief, and another officer said they searched the area and found Perez.
They said when investigators questioned Perez, he told told them he accidentally started the fire.