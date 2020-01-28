Crappie University Opens February With New Series Of Classes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Anglers are gearing up for the fishing season and before you hit the water you have an opportunity to learn from some fishing legends.
Crappie University is hosting a series of classes Saturday with some familiar faces, including News On 6’s favorite former fishing meteorologist, Dick Faurot. He will share a "Fishing Meteorologist’s Forecast" looking at how weather can determine if the fish will bite.
Crappie Celebrity, made famous on the reality TV show, Duck Dynasty, will teach his "Dragging, Grinding, Scraping and Pulling ‘Em Out.. Whatever It Takes Approach."
News On 6’s Tess Maune and her husband, a wildlife biologist, are teaching a session that will focus crappie fishing in Northeastern Oklahoma, an up-to-date fishing report, fish habitat and fish attractors.
Student will also have a chance to learn about the game-changing technology, Livescope!
CrappieU is Saturday, February 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Tulsa Tech Health Sciences Center. Class enrollment, which includes lunch, is $99.
If you want to take part you can enroll online at Crappie University.com