Woman Arrested With Ecstasy Disguised As Superhero Vitamins, Pawnee Police Say
PAWNEE, Oklahoma - Pawnee Police Department arrested a woman they said had an illicit drug disguised as superhero vitamins. Morgan Johnson was booked on complaints of possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.
Police Chief Wes Clymer said his officers were called to a local restaurant after someone reported a woman acting suspiciously. Their investigation showed that Johnson, who had a small child with her, had 26 pills of Ecstasy or MDMA. The pills were molded in the shape of superheroes.
The Chief said Johnson was transporting the drugs from Kansas to Norman. He said Pawnee is seeing more drug trafficking as dealers try to bypass bigger, busier highways and interstates.
Methyldioxy-methamphetamine is a dangerous and addictive drug that is commonly disguised in pill form as a childrens' vitamin, according to Pawnee Police.
The young child with Johnson was taken into the Department of Human Services custody.