Jenks Voters To Decide On Bond Proposals Worth Nearly $12.5 Million
JENKS, Oklahoma - Voters in Jenks will decide on school bond proposals that would pay for renovations, new buses and updated equipment at a few of its schools.
The district said voters will decide on two proposals worth nearly $12.5 million.
That money will allow Jenks to renovate and add classroom space at its freshman academy and update security features at some of its schools, including new cameras at a few of its buildings.
School leaders said they'd also purchase 3-4 new buses to replace some of its older ones.
Superintendent Dr. Stacey Butterfield said the district is growing and with more routes being added in the future, there's a big need for this.
"We work judiciously to make every dollar stretch as far as we can, but when things break, and when things have been with us for many, many years, there comes a point when they need to be replaced" said Butterfield.
The bond would also pay for new textbooks and technology.
