Turner's endorsement of Bloomberg comes at a pivotal time in the campaign, as black voters who had planned to support Joe Biden may be searching for alternatives after his two lackluster finishes in the first two Democratic primary voting contests in Iowa, where he appears to have placed fourth, and in New Hampshire where he was a distant fifth. Turner, the mayor of one of the most diverse cities in the U.S., joins a growing list of black mayors across the country throwing their weight behind Bloomberg.