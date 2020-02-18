Emergency Crews: Tulsa Apartment Fire Gives Man Serious Injuries
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning for serious injuries after firefighters said a kitchen fire caused smoke to fill the victim's apartment.
Tulsa firefighters said a shared wall between two apartments at the Hamilton Apartments may have saved the victim's life after his neighbor noticed smoke and called 911.
"He's not one of those mean neighbors, so it was concerning once I found out it was him," said Jalesa White.
White said her stepmother was concerned about noises and smoke that came from their neighbor's apartment.
"So that was by the grace of God that it was going on around the time that she had got up," said White.
They called 911 and firefighters learned there was a fire in the neighbor's kitchen and smoke already filled his entire apartment.
"They felt the window next door and it was hot. Crews entered the building and rescued a gentleman from the bedroom," said Andy Little, with the Tulsa Fire Department.
Little said the victim wasn't conscious when firefighters rescued him.
"We don't know if the smoke detectors went off or not but there were two in the apartment that were melted," said Little.
Little said firefighters believe the fire started while the victim was cooking in the kitchen.
Firefighters said the victim's injuries are serious and he's still in the hospital recovering. They said everything in the apartment has smoke damage from the fire.