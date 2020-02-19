Blueberry Cabbage Salad With Chef Shannon Smith
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Chef Shannon Smith brings her recipes and culinary skills from around the world right to our kitchen and she's going to show us how to make a Blueberry Cabbage Salad.
Ingredients (Serves 6-8):
1 head white cabbage, thinly shredded
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons sugar
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons dijon mustard
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
1 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup dried blueberries
1 cup toasted almond slices
Method: In a large salad bowl, add the shredded cabbage, salt, and lemon juice. Using your hands, massage the cabbage until it has softened slightly.
In a jar or cup, combine the olive oil, sugar, vinegar, Dijon mustard, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Whisk or shake until combined.
Pour olive oil dressing over cabbage and toss to coat. Add the cilantro, cranberries, both blueberries and sliced almonds. Toss gently and taste to see if more salt is needed; serve.