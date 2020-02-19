Wellness Wednesday: Heart Healthy Recipes
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
Heart health is top of mind this time of year and heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.
So Registered Dietitian Stephanie Harris from Hillcrest South joined News On 6 to present us with a heart-healthy recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 carrots, peeled and diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 2 cups diced tomatoes and the juices
- 2 (4 oz.) cans diced green chiles (such as Ortega)
- 2 cups green lentils, rinsed and picked over
- 8 cups vegetable broth
- 1 15 oz can Black beans (drained and rinsed)
- dash (or more) hot sauce, plus more for serving
- fresh cilantro, for garnish
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced, or garnish
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, celery, and bell pepper. Sauté until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, cumin, paprika, and oregano and sauté another minute.
- Add tomatoes, chilies, lentils, black beans, and broth. Bring to a simmer. Simmer the soup with the lid tilted until lentils are tender, about 30-40 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Serve Mexican Lentil Soup topped with fresh cilantro, avocado, and a few dashes of hot sauce.
NOTES: Lentils are great protein sources, at 18 grams of protein per cup! There are several varieties of lentils, from red to green. Red lentils break down quickly and become a bit mushy, making them better used for sauces and pureed soups. Green lentils remain firm and whole after cooking.
NUTRITION INFORMATION:
Serving: 1 cup, Calories 235, Carbohydrates: 32g, Fiber: 10g, Sugar: 13g Protein: 9g, Total Fat: 9g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 0mg