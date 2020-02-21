Oklahoma Man Creates Bracelet That Helps Keep Kids With Autism From Getting Lost
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A Green Country man has come up with a special wristband that could save the lives of children and adults with autism.
Now he's donating them to an Oklahoma autism organization so families can have them for free.
Earl Logan said all it took was a split-second looking away from his four-year-old granddaughter at a waterpark when he realized she was nowhere to be found.
"Turned around, and Katie was gone," Logan said.
Katie has autism. He said many people with autism have a tendency to wander.
"Fortunately, a park assistant saw Katie at the top of a slide," Logan said.
Logan's story had a happy ending, but it got him thinking about a product that could help prevent that sort of situation from ever happening.
With the help of a Tactical Electronics, a Broken Arrow tech company, K8eBands, named in honor of his granddaughter, were created.
"It has a locking mechanism that cannot come off," he said. "It's attached to the adult band. You lock it and they can't take it off. It's on there."
If anyone wearing the band wanders about 30 feet, it beeps. It also beeps if the bracelet goes in the water.
"The problem with a lot of children and adults on the spectrum is they wander or have safety issues," said Crystal Frost with Autism Oklahoma. "We had a few in our state actually get out of their house and die."
Frost said their organization bought 10 K8eBands last year and heard only good things from families using them.
This year, Logan told them he would donate 20 to the organization to give to families in need.
"Saving lives is what's most important, and the freedom to roam is important," Logan said.
