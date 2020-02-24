On the way to the stadium, Mr. Trump's motorcade crossed over a river where a barge was emblazoned with "TRUMP" and onlookers chanted "Modi!" The stadium was packed with revelers, many of whom sported Trump and Modi masks, as they sat in 80-degree temperatures. The "Namaste Trump" rally was, in a way, the back half of home-and-home events for Modi and Mr. Trump, who attended a "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston last year that drew 50,000 people.