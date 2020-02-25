The main upper level system will be exiting the region early Wednesday morning taking the precip out of the area, but colder air will remain Wednesday through Thursday morning before the airmass modifies into Friday. Wednesday would be the coldest day of the next 7 with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s and highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday morning would be the coldest morning with lows in the lower to mid-20s, but afternoon temps would modify quickly while reaching the mid-50s by afternoon along with a sunshine-cloud mix. Friday into the weekend signals a pattern change after a fast-moving upper system clears the area Friday morning to midday. This pattern change will bring warmer weather quickly into the southern plains, with Fridays highs in the upper 50s, Saturday near 70 and Sunday into the mid or upper 60s. Another stronger looking system will near the state for the middle of next week.