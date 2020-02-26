Cherokee Nation Chief To Address State Lawmakers
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Wednesday is Cherokee Day at the state capitol.
This will be the first time Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will formally address lawmakers since the fight over gaming compacts between Governor Stitt and the tribes began.
So far both the Governor and the tribes are at a stalemate while they wait for a decision on a federal court case which has now grown from three tribes to more than a dozen.
Earlier this month Chief Hoskin suggested that Governor Stitt needs a crash course in tribal influence.
"He needs to understand tribal sovereignty. He needs to understand our role in gaming. He needs to understand that the state of Oklahoma has never had a better friend than the Cherokee Nation or the other tribes, but it's a friendship that needs to be based on respect and understanding," he said.
Nearly all of the state's 39 tribes have thrown their support behind the lawsuit.