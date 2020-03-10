News
Health Department Confirms 2nd Case Of Coronavirus In Tulsa County
Tuesday, March 10th 2020, 11:12 AM CDT
Updated:
The Tulsa Health Department has confirmed they now have two cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa County.
THD says the patient is a woman in her 20's who tested positive for the virus in Tulsa. The Health Department says her results are being sent to the CDC for final testing.
They say results should be returned in 24 to 48 hours. The Health Department wants to remind the public that this case is travel-related and that the risk to the general public remains low.
This is a developing story...