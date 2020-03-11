Last Friday we were notified by an adult HSC student that they had patient contact with Tulsa's first confirmed coronavirus case. The student works part-time at a local urgent care facility. The student and patient were both wearing masks when contact was made.

According to the Tulsa Health Department and Oklahoma State Department of Health the contact was deemed low-risk. They advised that the student was wearing the proper personal protective equipment, with no breach.

Per Centers for Disease Control, low risk contact cases can go about their daily activities.

Now that coronavirus has reached Tulsa with a confirmed case, we would like to take a moment to reassure you that Tulsa Tech's Safety Team has a plan in place. As an extra precaution, we are directing district cleaning crews to perform additional sanitizing in high touch areas.

Our District leadership is aware of the discussion related to the coronavirus and has an ongoing dialogue internally about the issue as it relates to our partner schools. Student health and safety remains a priority for Tulsa Tech and we are continuing to carefully monitor the full scope of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Here at Tulsa Tech we continually evaluate our practices and work to improve keeping our students and staff safe, healthy and secure. We are actively working with the Tulsa Health Department (THD) and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA) to stay updated on the status and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

We take this potential health issue seriously; we are continuing to monitor each campus for outbreaks and are regularly disinfecting schools during and after school hours. In any situation involving disease control, Tulsa Tech will follow the recommendations and guidelines set forth by the CDC, Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Tulsa Health Department.

In the meantime, we continue to stress the importance of frequent hand washing and general best practices for cold and flu season to our students and staff, as has previously been recommended by Tulsa Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Look for updates @ tulsatech.edu/safety-security