Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern Defends No Vote On Coronavirus Response Package
The House voted to pass an emergency bill to help fight Coronavirus in the U.S. Friday night
The "Families First Coronavirus Response Act' passed by a vote of 363 to 40. Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern voted against the emergency bill calling it a rushed spending package.
"I strongly believe that a bill of this magnitude should not be voted on in the middle of the night, in a haste," said Hern. "We are more effective as legislators when we sit down and deliberate, and this issue deserves due consideration."
Hern says the Senate won't vote on this bill until Monday so there's no reason lawmakers can't read through the act, debate the pros and cons, and then vote on it later this weekend.