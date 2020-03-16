Tulsa Police: 3 Arrested, Accused Of Selling Drugs From Motel Room
TULSA, Oklahoma - Three people are in jail after police believe they were trying to sell drugs out of a motel room.
Tulsa Police officers said they found a stolen Chevy Tahoe outside of a Tulsa Motel near I-44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway. When they tried to stop them, five people got out of the car and started running.
Police said during the chase John Turner and James Ardrey tossed meth, scales, and money.
Turner was eventually arrested near the drugs, but Ardrey kept running and made it inside the Clarion Motel.
Officers said they searched the motel for two hours -- then eventually found Ardrey hiding inside a room.
They said he had moved from room to room using balconies while officers were searching for him.
During the search, officers said they also found a third person, Ronna Stone. They said Stone was staying in the room that Ardrey ran to.
All three have been arrested for trafficking meth. Ardrey was also arrested for the stolen car and for having a loaded gun in the car.
Police said the three other people who were originally in the car were released.
Police said the Chevy Tahoe was stolen from a Tulsa family back in January.
The suspects did damage the car, but it's back with its owners now.