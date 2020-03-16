The following is a release from Tulsa Public Schools (note - this release was just prior to the decision to reopen April 6):

We love our students and team and are deeply dedicated to keeping everyone safe and well. Team Tulsa continues to work with health and safety experts to stay updated on the status and spread of coronavirus/COVID-19.

While this situation is changing by the hour, our most current information is as follows:

To slow the spread COVID-19 in our community, all schools in our district will be closed through Friday, April 3. At this time, students will return to classes no earlier than Monday, April 6. Families should anticipate that there may be an even longer closure.

We will continue to share information and updates through email, text message, and on our website at www.tulsaschools.org/coronavirus. You can also sign-up for text message alerts from Tulsa Public Schools by texting “YES” to 67587.

For students, parents, and families:

We will feed Tulsa Public School students and the students of our partner schools by providing “grab and go” meals at sites throughout the city. Meals will be provided on weekdays starting on Monday, March 23. Meal distribution locations will be available on our website by 2pm on Friday, March 20.

If the closure extends beyond April 6, we will support parents by providing at-home resources and activities to keep students engaged. These materials would be posted on our website with printed copies available at our meal distribution sites. In the event of an extended closure, we will share more information about the distribution of resources and activities by Friday, March 27.

For Tulsa Public Schools employees: