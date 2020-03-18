News
Okla. Department Of Agriculture Helps Connect Public With Local Farmers During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture wants to connect the public with local farmers and ranchers after coronavirus (COVID-19) created shopping procedure issues for major stores.
They said this will be called the "Loklahoma Program," adding, "If consumers are looking for fresh, local food, Oklahoma farmers and ranchers are more than capable of providing for your needs, especially in hard times like these."
You can find the information by clicking here.
Related Story - Sand Springs Businesses Feeling Impact Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
This list will be updated daily.