Meat, Rabbit and Poultry Products

Consumers can buy meat from individuals as long as the meat, rabbit and poultry products have been processed in a state or USDA-FSIS inspected facility. Poultry can be sold directly from the farm where the poultry live if they are labeled with the following: lists the customer's name, the producer's name and the statement, ‘This poultry product has not been inspected and passed.’ Poultry and rabbits are the only meat items that can be sold from the farm without inspection. Both would require a label saying they have not been inspected.

Eggs

There are not labeling requirements for eggs sold on the farm directly to the consumer. If the farmer takes the eggs off the farm, they require a license from ODAFF and they must have a label affixed to the eggs that follow the Oklahoma Egg Law. Those requirements are as follows:

LABELING – All Shell eggs offered for sell in Oklahoma

off the farm must show the following identification:

(1) Grade,

(2) Size,

(3) one of the following, USDA plant number, ODAFF Permit number, packer name and address or USDA shell egg surveillance number

(4) FDA safe handling instructions

(5) Pack Date (julian or calendar)

(6) Expiration Date not to exceed 45 days from pack date.

(7) Refrigeration Statement 45 degrees or below.