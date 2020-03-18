Oklahoma Rancher Selling Eggs, Meat: 'We Want To Be A Blessing'
BIXBY, Oklahoma - As people find empty shelves in grocery stores, some Oklahoma farmers and ranchers want to remind everyone, they have fresh eggs and meat ready to buy.
The mother-daughter duo at Triple 7 Ranch sells meat, eggs and even soap.
From the back of their pickup truck, Barbara Carlock and her daughter Laurel are getting ready to provide what's hard to come by on store shelves right now.
"It's a blessing to us. And we want to be a blessing to other people,” Barbara said.
They have chicken, steak, ground beef and fresh eggs from their farm, which is just a half hour south of Tulsa.
The two make deliveries in Tulsa, Glenpool, Bixby and Muskogee in public locations for everyone's safety.
Mandy Ruggles is a regular customer.
"You guys are great. The beef is fabulous,” she told the Carlocks.
But the two are taking on a ton of new customers because of COVID-19.
"It's gotten very busy. And we're trying to keep up with them all,” Barbara said.
The Department of Agriculture released the following statement about buying directly from farmers and ranchers:
“Buying directly from farmers and ranchers is a fantastic way to receive your protein sources! Consumers looking to purchase meat and eggs directly from farmers should pay close attention to labels, as each situation changes the labeling requirements. For these requirements, please visit the Food Safety tab at the Department of Agriculture website by visiting ag.ok.gov or by calling 405-522-6119."
Below are the producer guidelines for meat and eggs, including labels consumers should look for.
Meat, Rabbit and Poultry Products
Consumers can buy meat from individuals as long as the meat, rabbit and poultry products have been processed in a state or USDA-FSIS inspected facility. Poultry can be sold directly from the farm where the poultry live if they are labeled with the following: lists the customer's name, the producer's name and the statement, ‘This poultry product has not been inspected and passed.’ Poultry and rabbits are the only meat items that can be sold from the farm without inspection. Both would require a label saying they have not been inspected.
Eggs
There are not labeling requirements for eggs sold on the farm directly to the consumer. If the farmer takes the eggs off the farm, they require a license from ODAFF and they must have a label affixed to the eggs that follow the Oklahoma Egg Law. Those requirements are as follows:
LABELING – All Shell eggs offered for sell in Oklahoma
off the farm must show the following identification:
(1) Grade,
(2) Size,
(3) one of the following, USDA plant number, ODAFF Permit number, packer name and address or USDA shell egg surveillance number
(4) FDA safe handling instructions
(5) Pack Date (julian or calendar)
(6) Expiration Date not to exceed 45 days from pack date.
(7) Refrigeration Statement 45 degrees or below.