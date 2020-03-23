News
WATCH: News On 6's Weather Special 'Ahead Of The Storm'
Monday, March 23rd 2020, 3:28 PM CDT
Updated:
Our Oklahoma Weather Experts want to keep you and your family Ahead of the Storm this spring.
News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer hosted a 30-minute weather special March 23. We've divided the special into four clips, below, from start to finish.
In this special, Travis and his team of meteorologists review a record-setting 2019, and they look ahead to 2020's severe weather season in Oklahoma.