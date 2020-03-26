Today will be the warmest day we've experienced in quite a while with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s across northeastern OK. Maximum daily records are likely in Tulsa, OKC and a few other locations. I have the Tulsa metro at 92 this afternoon, surpassing the old record of 87 from 1918. South to southwest winds from 10 to 25 mph will be likely from midday to afternoon with a potential for increasing fire spread rates across the western and central part of the state. We'll encourage caution today, but recent rainfall will act to temper the fire potential in some but not all locations across eastern OK. We're also continuing to track another strong storm system that will bring storm chances into the region, including a slight chance later tonight and Friday morning to the northern sections and better chances Friday afternoon and evening. Severe weather threats will be increasing with this system by Friday afternoon and evening, including all modes of severe storms, but a layer of warm air aloft could inhibit storm development in many locations.