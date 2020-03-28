Former U.S. Senator Dr. Tom Coburn Dies At 72
Former Congressman Dr. Tom Coburn died Friday night after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Coburn served as a U.S. Representative from 1997 to 2001 and in the Senate from 2005 to 2015. Senator James Lankford issued the following statement Saturday morning. In 2013, Coburn revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“Oklahoma has lost a tremendous leader, and I lost a great friend today. Dr. Coburn was an inspiration to many in our state and our nation. He was unwavering in his conservative values, but he had deep and meaningful friendships with people from all political and personal backgrounds. He was truly respected by people on both sides of the aisle.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also released a statement after learning of Coburn's death.
“We lost a giant today – an Oklahoma legend. Dr. Coburn devoted his life to serving others both by way of his career as a physician and by tirelessly fighting for our country as a true statesman.
Our state and our nation are better because of the lessons in fiscal responsibility we’ve learned from Dr. Coburn and I pray especially in these trying times ahead of us that we can find ways to ensure his legacy lives on.”
Dr. Coburn was 72.
This is a developing story...