Oklahoma Joe's Begins Curbside Grocery Service
Saturday, March 28th 2020, 10:23 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Restaurants might be closed but one popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant is going above and beyond to meet people's needs.
Many in Oklahoma are having a hard time finding essential items like toilet paper and eggs so Oklahoma Joe's will begin curbside grocery delivery. Owner Joe Davidson says they are able to buy many items in bulk, therefore, they bought toilet paper, hamburger meat, chicken breasts, milk, eggs, and more to sell to customers.
This service will be available at locations in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Catoosa starting Saturday at 11. To order groceries visit the OK Joe's website and then pick them up at the location.