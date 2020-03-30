A total of 481 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Oklahoma and the total number of deaths went up to 17, the state health department reported Monday.

The latest death was a man ages 50 to 64 from Cleveland County. This is the sixth death in the county, making Cleveland County the county with the most coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

As of Monday morning, 153 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The ages of patients range from 0 to 95 and the median age is 58. Four children ages 0 to four tested positive; six children ages 5 to 17 tested positive; 80 patients are ages 18 to 35; 90 patients are ages 36 to 49; 132 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 169 patients are ages 65 and older.

The breakdown of cases are 253 patients are female and 228 patients are male.

Three counties reported their first confirmed coronavirus cases; Beckham, Cotton and Love counties. These counties are now required to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer-At-Home" executive order, bringing the total number of affected counties up to 47.

COVID-19 Cases by County County Cases Deaths Adair 4 0 Beckham 1 0 Bryan 1 0 Caddo 1 0 Canadian 15 0 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 1 0 Choctaw 1 0 Cleveland 60 6 Comanche 12 0 Cotton 1 0 Craig 1 0 Creek 18 1 Custer 4 0 Delaware 7 0 Garfield 2 0 Garvin 6 0 Grady 3 0 Jackson 1 0 Kay 20 0 Latimer 1 0 Le Flore 1 0 Lincoln 4 0 Logan 4 0 Love 1 0 Mayes 4 0 McClain 2 0 Muskogee 7 0 Noble 3 0 Nowata 4 0 Oklahoma 134 4 Okmulgee 3 0 Osage 11 0 Ottawa 6 0 Pawnee 15 1 Payne 14 0 Pittsburg 2 0 Pontotoc 3 0 Pottawatomie 2 0 Rogers 1 0 Seminole 1 0 Sequoyah 2 1 Stephens 2 0 Texas 1 0 Tulsa 65 3 Wagoner 8 1 Washington 20 0 Total 481 17

As of Monday morning, 1,207 tests came back negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.

The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday.

Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

