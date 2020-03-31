Oklahoma Sen. Lankford Holds Telephone Town Hall To Discuss Stimulus Bill
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford held a telephone town hall Tuesday to answer some of those questions about the nation’s new stimulus bill.
Lankford said there are no stipulations with unemployment. He said if you've already been on unemployment in 2020, you can file again if you lost your job during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
One caller asked about personal protection equipment for hospital workers in Oklahoma. Lankford said there are private companies making medical supplies and addressed the critical need.
"This started backing up in January when the companies that produce protective equipment for the united states many of them are manufactured in China and in January China just shut down and said we will not allow the shipment out of the country. The personal protective equipment seizes all of that to be able to use in China. Suddenly that put everyone behind in receiving everything in the United States," said Lankford.
Lankford also addressed small business loans. He said the only way small businesses will qualify for the loan is if they maintained their employees during the pandemic.
“Payroll protection program gives a grant to the company to be able to pay the salary of all individuals that work in the company. Their salary, their healthcare. It’ll also help with utilities and help with some of the lease payments for the facility itself to keep the business intact,” said Lankford.