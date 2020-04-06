President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For Oklahoma As Coronavirus Cases Climb
TULSA - As of Monday morning, there are 1,252 confirmed cases coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma and 46 deaths.
In Tulsa County, there are 240 positive cases and 8 deaths.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said he's getting federal assistance for the entire state to help fight the pandemic.
Governor Stitt said President Trump is approving his request for a Major Disaster Declaration for all 77 counties in Oklahoma.
The approval means Oklahoma can use FEMA's Public Assistance program, which provides federal funding for emergencies.
It also directs federal assistance for state and local governments as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Governor Stitt is also requesting additional help for things such as crisis counseling, unemployment assistance due to the outbreak, legal services, and other programs.
The Governor's Office said state authorities will continue to evaluate Oklahoma's needs to determine if they need any additional federal aid to cover the response and recovery costs.