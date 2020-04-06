News
US Marshals Search For Man With Several Warrants In Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals are asking for help finding a man they said has warrants for possession of a stolen car and carrying a weapon as a felon.
They said Corey Gregory has several felony warrants in Creek County. He is also wanted for violating his federal probation.
Marshals said Gregory is a known member of the United Aryan Brotherhood gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know where he might be call U.S. Marshals 1-877-WANTED-2.