Tulsa Police Investigating Double Homicide
Tuesday, April 7th 2020, 10:29 AM CDT
Updated:
Tulsa Police are the scene of a shooting that killed two people Tuesday morning.
Homicide detectives have arrived at East 101st St. and Yale just after 10 a.m. and said an elderly couple in their 80s was found dead at the home.
Detectives say this may be a murder-suicide and that they do not have any suspects at this time. They say the couple had health issues so they are contacting care providers to get more information about them.
This is a developing story...