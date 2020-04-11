Sport
Barry Switzer Urges Social Distancing As Only Barry Switzer Could
Saturday, April 11th 2020, 5:36 PM CDT
Updated:
AP
Former Oklahoma head football coach Barry Switzer is like a lot of us lately: we're home more than normal and we want to keep our distance from others during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Switzer, through the Midway Grocery and Deli's Twitter account, shared a video PSA as only Barry Switzer could.
"The best chance we got to kick its (COVID-19) butt is by social distancing," Switzer said, in part. "No more high-fives. No more hugs. No more head-on tackling."
If Switzer speaks, then we should listen.