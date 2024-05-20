Tulsa Nominated For 'City Of Film' Award At Cannes Film Festival

The city of Tulsa is one of five cities to make the shortlist for the awards in Cannes. It's given to a city with recent work that helped film and television teams while making a local economic impact to its community.

By: News On 6

The winner of the 2024 Global Production Awards' City of Film award is being announced Monday, May 20 at the Cannes Film Festival. Tulsa is on the list of nominees.

The city of Tulsa is one of five cities to make the shortlist for the awards in Cannes.

It's given to a city with recent work that helped film and television teams while making a local economic impact to its community.

Tulsa was also the only city from the United States to be nominated for the award.

The Cannes Film Festival runs through Saturday, May 25.