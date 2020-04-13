Gov. Stitt Backs Decision To Not Enforce Statewide Stay At Home Order
TULSA - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is backing his decision not to enforce a statewide Stay at Home order.
Governor Stitt said he's been basing his decisions on state data and not what's happening in other parts of the country.
In an interview with FOX news over the weekend, the governor said he's taking guidance from health officials and the White House.
"we've followed CDC guidelines, President Trump's guidelines, and they have not mandated a bunker in place order. We are focused on Safer at Home. We're focused on the older population" Governor Stitt said.
The Governor said while he isn't sure when businesses will open back up, he knows it'll be a process that will have to be eased into.
While the governor hasn't imposed a statewide Stay at Home order, several cities are doing that--including Tulsa.
Tulsa's Stay at Home order is in place for two more weeks. It's currently scheduled to last until April 30th.