New Development On Black Wall Street to Offer Office and Retail Space
TULSA - Construction crews are starting work on an 85,000 square foot commercial space in Tulsa's Greenwood District.
The new project called "21 North Greenwood" will offer office and retail space at the corner of Greenwood and Archer on Black Wall Street.
Project developer Kajeer Yar told News On 6 the 5-story building will replace an empty lot that’s in the process of being cleared for construction now.
Yar said it will have a roof for private events and even concerts for up to 499 people.
Crews will also build ground and raised parking on-site with 167 spots.
The project should wrap up in the spring of 2021.
Yar said the completion date is meaningful, along with the name “21 North Greenwood” because the opening is set to happen 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, which took place in the Greenwood District.
He said he hopes 21 North Greenwood is part of the revitalization of the Greenwood District.