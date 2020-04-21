Tulsa Health Department Says Infections Likely To Peak On Tuesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - While the peak of infections is likely happening on Tuesday the Tulsa Health Department says the number of hospitalizations likely won't peak until early May.
Since we're just weeks away from that peak Mayor GT Bynum is already getting to work on a plan to restart the city's economy.
Related Story: Tulsa Mayor Announces Economic Recovery Advisory Committee
The mayor created a committee of 22 business leaders on Monday. The committee will meet weekly and give input on the city's plan for re-opening. Mayor Bynum says they'll roll back some restrictions on non-essential businesses in phases but only when data shows positive cases have been going down.
Even though the current situation in Tulsa is getting better the mayor understands why people are frustrated.
"I'm frustrated that businesses are closed but the alternative that we had in going into this was to have our neighbors potentially dying, thousands more, than what we are going to end up with," said Bynum.
The mayor says the committee will also work closely with the Tulsa Health Department in tracking data including contact tracing which helps them learn who an infected person has been around.