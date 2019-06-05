Day 7 Of Oklahoma's Opioid Trial

Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman spent day seven of the opioid trial speaking about the steps they took to combat the crisis.

By: News On 6

One major focus was on the company funded program “Smart Moves, Smart Choices” which Kimberly Deem-Eshleman stated was intended to inform parents and teens about prescription drug abuse.

Though Deem-Eshleman said that the company held an assembly at a school in Edmond, the state’s attorney accused them of turning their back on Oklahoma after the crisis was a widespread issue.

News On 6’s Taylor Newcomb will be back in the courtroom Thursday for further information.