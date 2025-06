<p>Haskell County deputies say a man admitted to stealing a four-wheeler because he needed a ride. </p>

By: News On 6

Officers found Dylan Martin with the stolen ATV along Highway 9.

Martin told investigators he got in a fight with his wife, so he needed transportation.

They arrested him for grand larceny and returned the ATV to its owner.