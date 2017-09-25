Man Drives Pickup Into Tulsa Home During Argument, Police Say

<p>Police arrested a Tulsa man after he drove his pickup into a home late Sunday during an apparent argument.</p>

By: News On 6

Beau Buckman, 38, was booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Buckman pleaded guilty and received a deferred sentence for DUI charge.

Police said the incident happened near 31st and Memorial Drive at about 10:30 p.m.

They say Buckman drove his pickup through the garage and into the home causing significant damage.



