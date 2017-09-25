Man Drives Pickup Into Tulsa Home During Argument, Police Say

Monday, September 25th 2017, 6:28 am
Police arrested a Tulsa man after he drove his pickup into a home late Sunday during an apparent argument.
Beau Buckman, 38, was booked into the Tulsa County jail.
Buckman pleaded guilty and received a deferred sentence for DUI charge.
Police said the incident happened near 31st and Memorial Drive at about 10:30 p.m.
They say Buckman drove his pickup through the garage and into the home causing significant damage.
September 25th, 2017
January 2nd, 2025
September 29th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
March 28th, 2025
March 28th, 2025
March 28th, 2025