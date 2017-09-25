Man Drives Pickup Into Tulsa Home During Argument, Police Say

<p>Police arrested a Tulsa man after he drove his pickup into a home late Sunday during an apparent argument.</p>

Monday, September 25th 2017, 6:28 am

By: News On 6


Police arrested a Tulsa man after he drove his pickup into a home late Sunday during an apparent argument.

Beau Buckman, 38, was booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Buckman pleaded guilty and received a deferred sentence for DUI charge.

Police said the incident happened near 31st and Memorial Drive at about 10:30 p.m.

They say Buckman drove his pickup through the garage and into the home causing significant damage.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 25th, 2017

January 2nd, 2025

September 29th, 2024

September 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 28th, 2025

March 28th, 2025

March 28th, 2025

March 28th, 2025