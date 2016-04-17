Ashes From Meat Smoker Start Tulsa House Fire, Officials Say

<p>According to the Tulsa Fire Department, the residents put the hot ashes in a plastic trash can next to the house, which caught on fire.</p>

By: News On 6

Firefighters put out a house fire late Sunday morning that began while the residents were smoking meat in the driveway, officials said.

As the fire advanced up the house, located in the 7700 block of East Granite, it reached the attic, TFD said.

There is some damage to the interior of the home, but the majority is to the attic.

Estimated $40,000 in damage, according to the fire department.

The house has a metal roof, which caused problems for the firefighters. Firefighters said that between the metal roof and the wood shingles, there is Styrofoam. The Styrofoam is melting and running along the roof, which will cause the roof to continue to smolder.

No injuries were reported.