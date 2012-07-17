Jenks Pitcher To Compete In Under Armour All-America Game

Jenks right handed pitcher Thomas Hatch was selected to compete in the 2012 Under Armour All-America Game at Wrigley Field.

Tuesday, July 17th 2012, 5:38 pm

By: News On 6


Jenks High School's Thomas Hatch has been selected to compete in the 2012 Under Armour All-America Baseball game, it was announced on Tuesday.

Hatch was a standout pitcher for the defending Class 6A state champion Trojans. Hatch is described as Hatch is a strong and durable right hander with a fastball that can reach 94 miles per hour to complement a full arsenal of pitches, including an advanced change-up and breaking ball.

Under Armour, Inc., is having the high school all-star event at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m. CST. The game will air live on the MLB Network.

The game showcases 36 of the top high school players and the players are selected by a committee of Baseball Factory scouts.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 17th, 2012

January 2nd, 2025

September 29th, 2024

September 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 9th, 2025

February 9th, 2025

February 9th, 2025

February 9th, 2025