Jenks Pitcher To Compete In Under Armour All-America Game

Jenks High School's Thomas Hatch has been selected to compete in the 2012 Under Armour All-America Baseball game, it was announced on Tuesday.

Hatch was a standout pitcher for the defending Class 6A state champion Trojans. Hatch is described as Hatch is a strong and durable right hander with a fastball that can reach 94 miles per hour to complement a full arsenal of pitches, including an advanced change-up and breaking ball.

Under Armour, Inc., is having the high school all-star event at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m. CST. The game will air live on the MLB Network.

The game showcases 36 of the top high school players and the players are selected by a committee of Baseball Factory scouts.