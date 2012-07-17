Jenks Pitcher To Compete In Under Armour All-America Game

Tuesday, July 17th 2012, 5:38 pm
Jenks High School's Thomas Hatch has been selected to compete in the 2012 Under Armour All-America Baseball game, it was announced on Tuesday.
Hatch was a standout pitcher for the defending Class 6A state champion Trojans. Hatch is described as Hatch is a strong and durable right hander with a fastball that can reach 94 miles per hour to complement a full arsenal of pitches, including an advanced change-up and breaking ball.
Under Armour, Inc., is having the high school all-star event at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m. CST. The game will air live on the MLB Network.
The game showcases 36 of the top high school players and the players are selected by a committee of Baseball Factory scouts.
July 17th, 2012
January 2nd, 2025
September 29th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
February 9th, 2025
February 9th, 2025
February 9th, 2025