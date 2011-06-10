Muskogee Minister Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison For ID Theft

Muskogee pastor has been ordered to serve two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

By: News On 6

NewsOn6.com

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Muskogee pastor has been ordered to serve two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

United States Attorney José Angel Moreno for the Southern District of Texas said Aundrea Jones, 51, along with his co-conspirator used personal identification information of victims to open fraudulent accounts at banks to defraud the victims of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to prison.

Jones pleaded guilty in November 4, 2010. He was sentenced to prison Thursday, June 9, 2011 for his role in the scheme.

As part of his sentence, Jones was ordered to pay $145,025 in restitution to the victims.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, beginning in the summer of 2007, Jones obtained the driver's license, social security number, and other personal information of a victim who resided outside of Joplin, Missouri, by proposing a partnership with the victim and the victim's brother to obtain a $200,000 bank loan to construct houses on church property in Muskogee.

The loan was never obtained.

Moreno said instead, Jones forwarded the victim's personal information to co-defendant Brenda East by electronic mail. East and other conspirators proceeded to open over a dozen accounts and lines of credit at Houston area bank branches under the victim's name, all without his knowledge.

The release goes on to say, on at least one occasion, Jones used his own cell phone to activate a credit card issued under one of the accounts in the victim's name.

All told, the defendant and East spent approximately $145,025 from accounts opened in the victim's name.

Jones is the senior pastor of the Old Agency Baptist Church at 1115 North 24th Street in Muskogee.

Jones remains free on bond pending a court order to surrender to a Bureau of Prisons facility to be designated.