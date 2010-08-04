Randy Brogdon Throws Support Behind Fallin For Oklahoma Governor

Mary Fallin and Randy Brogdon joined together in an Oklahoma City press conference on Wednesday as the Owasso area state senator threw his support behind Fallin.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Congresswoman Mary Fallin and State Senator Randy Brogdon joined together in an Oklahoma City press conference on Wednesday as the Owasso area state senator threw his support behind Fallin.

"I endorse Mary Fallin in the race for governor," Brogdon said. He added that conservatives across the state should cast their ballots for Fallin.

Brogdon said he waited to speak to Fallin before endorsing her, but after talking to the candidate he had no doubts.

"I know Mary supports many of the same issues that I have worked so hard on for the last eight years," he said.

Fallin said she appreciated Brogdon taking a careful and thoughtful approach to endorsing her candidacy.

"We both believe in limited government, low taxes, and government accountability," she noted. Free enterprise, personal responsibility and concerns about the direction the Obama administration is taking America are some of the commonalities between the two Republicans.

She added that they both believe it is important it is to support Oklahoma values vs. Washington values and that this is one of the major differences between her and her opponent.

Fallin said she plans to put funding the state and eliminating waste in governmental spending at the top of her agenda if she is elected governor.

Securing our borders should also be a top priority for the state, the gubernatorial candidate said. Because of the drug problems in the state, it is essential to enforce the laws against drug cartels.

"I do support legal immigration," she said. "We are a great nation of immigrants."