Teen Burned In Acid Attack Dies

By: News On 6

Associated Press

WAYNOKA, Okla. (AP) -- A Waynoka teenager who suffered burns after acid was thrown in his face has died of his injuries.

Family spokesman Alfred Young says 18-year-old Nathan Lyon died Sunday evening.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Jason Michael Nelson with felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on December 29, the day after the incident.

District Attorney Hollis Thorpe says his office will refile charges against Nelson, this time with a count of second-degree murder after a former felony conviction.

Nelson told an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent that he had sent a text message to a female friend of Lyon, and the two had arranged to meet north of Waynoka to fight.

The affidavit says Nelson told the agent that during the encounter, he threw acid in Lyon's face then drove to Alva.

The teen suffered third-degree burns on his face, chest and arms and had severe swelling of the eyes.

Young says Lyon was to begin his last semester at Waynoka High School this month.