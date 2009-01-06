Three Killed In Ringling Fire

A family member says two girls who were to begin their first day back at school after Christmas vacation died in a house fire in Ringling.

Associated Press

Twelve-year-old Kalee Frasier, 14-year-old Megan Frasier and their 48-year-old cousin Luther Wayne Gregg died when the blaze swept through the home Monday about 4 a.m.

Barbara Barnes says her granddaughter, Kalee, was a sixth-grader and her other granddaughter, Megan, was a seventh-grader. Both attended Ringling schools.

Barnes says Gregg frequently spent the night with the Frasiers.

The state fire marshal's office said the blaze started in the kitchen of the small home, where space heaters, an electric oven and an electric stovetop were used as heat sources. The medical examiner hasn't positively identified the victims.

Barnes says the girls' mother, Nichola Frasier, escaped the house unharmed. She ran across the street to get help, but an uncle and a family friend couldn't get to them because of the heat.

Funeral services for the victims of the fire have not been set.

