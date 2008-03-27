By: News On 6

Dustin Stone was born and raised in Coweta, Oklahoma, where he and his wife, Stephanie, still live with their three daughters. Stone started at News On 6 in 2000 as a video tape and master control operator. In 2003, Stone became the live truck operator. During his time in that role, he covered national stories, such as, the Space shuttle crash, Hurricane Katrina and Rita, the Moore tornado and the Joplin tornado. After 11 years in that role, Stone moved into the Master Control Supervisor role until 2018 when I moved back into the news department as the News Operations Manager.

Over the last 12 years, Dustin Stone has been one of the photographers for Osage SkyNews 6, which is where his passion for flying helicopters began. Stone owned Tulsa County Helicopters and has flown hundreds of people on tours of the Tulsa and surrounding areas. Since his first flight as photographer, his goal was to be the pilot for Osage SkyNews 6.